501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » New US penalties against…

New US penalties against 8 more people over Venezuela crisis

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 1:09 pm 08/09/2017 01:09pm
Share
Anti-government demonstrators wave Venezuelan national flags during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The U.S. State Department is repeating its rejection of the new government-loaded assembly rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, saying it’s “an illegitimate product of a flawed process designed by a dictator.” (AP Photo/Wil Riera)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is imposing sanctions on eight more individuals, including the brother of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, for undermining democracy in the South American country.

The Treasury Department says seven are current or former Venezuelan government officials. The U.S. accuses them of supporting the creation of a constituent assembly that’s charged with rewriting Venezuela’s constitution and has declared itself superior to all other government institutions.

Chavez’s brother Adan — among those targeted — has been appointed secretary of the new assembly.

The U.S. has called the vote to create the assembly illegitimate and a sign that President Nicolas Maduro is trying to strengthen what the U.S. calls his “dictatorship.”

The U.S. previously targeted Maduro with sanctions, in a rare action against a foreign head of state.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?