New Hurricane Kenneth forms in Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new hurricane has formed far off Mexico’s Pacific coast, while people in the Caribbean are keeping watch for the possible reemergence of a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Kenneth formed Sunday. It was centered about 1,225 miles (1,970 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was headed westward at about 15 mph (24 kph).

Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (120 kph) and it’s expected to grow stronger as it moves across open water.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey have been moving across the Caribbean Sea and the Hurricane Center says there’s some chance it could regain tropical storm force before reaching Central America and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

