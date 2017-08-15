501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico judge orders new…

Mexico judge orders new probe in 2014 killings by soldiers

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 9:01 pm 08/15/2017 09:01pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge has ordered federal authorities to investigate whether army commanders played any role in the killing by soldiers of 22 suspected criminals at a warehouse three years ago, a case that became one of the country’s biggest scandals over allegations of human rights abuse.

The ruling said the federal Attorney General’s Office did not investigate a purported military order issued before the incident in which soldiers were urged to “shoot down criminals in hours of obscurity.” The federal judge’s ruling was issued Aug. 1, but did not become public until Tuesday.

The government’s human rights agency charged that at least a dozen and as many as 15 of the suspects were executed after surrendering to an army patrol following a June 2014 gunbattle in the town of Tlatlaya.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?