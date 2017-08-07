501.5
The Latest: Mexico cartel leader indicted on US drug charges

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:38 pm 08/07/2017 06:38pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on indictments against a leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and his son on drug charges (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A leader of a Mexican cartel has been indicted on drug charges in the United States.

The indictment against Damaso Lopez Nunez was unsealed Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. It came the same day his son was indicted on drug charges in federal court in San Diego.

Lopez has been fighting for control of the Sinaloa cartel following last year’s arrest of kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Lopez was arrested May 2 in Mexico City.

His son, Damaso Lopez Serrano, surrendered to U.S. authorities at the California border on July 27. He pleaded not guilty Monday to drug charges.

The elder Lopez was long considered Guzman’s right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.

___

10:30 a.m.

The son of a leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel has been indicted on U.S. drug smuggling charges.

An attorney entered a plea of not guilty Monday in federal court in San Diego on behalf of Damaso Lopez Serrano.

He’s the son of Damaso Lopez Nunez, who has launched a struggle for control of the cartel following the arrest of its leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The elder Lopez was arrested by Mexican authorities in Mexico City in May.

Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face drug charges.

The elder Lopez, known by the nickname “El Licenciado” — a title for college graduates — was long considered Guzman’s right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
