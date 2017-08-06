501.5
Gunmen attack group at Mexican resort beach, killing 3 men

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 9:50 pm 08/06/2017 09:50pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say gunmen have attacked a group at a beach in the Los Cabos tourist region at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Bullets killed three men and wounded two people.

The prosecutor’s office for Baja California Sur state says the attack happened Sunday afternoon at the entrance to Playa Palmilla, a popular beach next to San Jose del Cabo. Its statement gives no motive.

Authorities say the beach was crowded with tourists, both Mexican and foreign, when the shooting started, and police evacuated the area.

Southern Baja California has seen a surge in violence this year, though mostly outside tourist areas. Analysts blame much of the bloodshed on fighting among factions in the Sinaloa drug cartel and also clashes with the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

