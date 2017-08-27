501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Guatemala president expels UN…

Guatemala president expels UN anti-corruption chief

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 9:29 am 08/27/2017 09:29am
Share
A man holds up a campaign poster of Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales during a gathering to show support for the Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, Ivan Velasquez in Guatemala City, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Velasquez and Guatemala's attorney general are calling for the removal of Morales' political immunity to investigate him for illicit electoral financing. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is expelling the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission that is investigating the president’s campaign financing.

A video posted Sunday on the government’s Twitter site shows Morales declaring Ivan Velasquez “non grata” and ordering him to leave the country immediately.

The commission was created 10 years ago to fight corruption in the country and it has been key to prosecuting senior government figures, including past President Otto Perez Molina and former Vice President Roxana Baldeta, who are both imprisoned.

The commission and prosecutors are now questioning financing of Morales’ 2015 campaign.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?