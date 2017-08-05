501.5
Cuba orders closure of fast-growing accounting cooperative

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 7:11 pm 08/05/2017 07:11pm
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities have ordered the closure of one of the island’s fastest-growing cooperatives, days after announcing that they would stop issuing new permits for some private enterprise.

Scenius, which provides accounting and business consulting services, will have until Dec. 31 to completely liquidate, the cooperative’s director Luis Duenas said Saturday.

Duenas said the Ministry of Finances and Prices informed him the decision to close Scenius was “based on an analysis of our social purpose, or of the activities that we have approved.”

Duenas called the decision an “error” that has no place in the policy of economic opening announced by Cuban officials.

On Tuesday, Cuba’s government said it would suspend the issuance of permits for a range of occupations and ventures, including restaurants and renting out rooms in private homes.

