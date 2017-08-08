501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Corpse bribe: Rio councilman…

Corpse bribe: Rio councilman accused in morgue graft scheme

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 5:47 pm 08/08/2017 05:47pm
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say they have arrested a Rio de Janeiro city councilman for allegedly taking bribes to turn bodies from public morgues over to private funeral parlors without families’ consent.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office says councilman Gilberto de Oliveira Lima is one of three officials involved in the alleged scheme.

Authorities said Tuesday that funeral homes bribed the men to get the bodies. Once a corpse was at a private funeral home, relatives were often forced to pay for its housing plus any cremation or burial costs.

Lima worked at a public coroner’s office before winning his seat on Rio’s city council.

Officials at Rio’s City Hall declined to comment and phone calls to the coroner’s office were not answered.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?