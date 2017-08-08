501.5
Brazil’s president accuses chief prosecutor of bias

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:47 pm 08/08/2017 04:47pm
Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a ceremony to announce the creation of a new park and museum at the City Hall, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer’s defense team is accusing the attorney general of bias and asking the country’s highest court to remove him from an investigation involving the president.

The Supreme Federal Tribunal confirmed the petition was filed Tuesday. A justice is reviewing it and there is no timeline for a decision.

Tension between Temer and Attorney General Rodrigo Janot has been rising.

Janot filed an indictment in June accusing Temer of corruption, but lawmakers decided last week that the president would not stand trial on the bribery charge while in office. Janot could bring more charges against Temer in the coming weeks, setting up another showdown in Congress.

The petition presented a laundry list of Janot’s statements and said his motivations are personal and he has breached constitutional limits.

