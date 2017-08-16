501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » At least 2 killed…

At least 2 killed in attack on Guatemala hospital

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 11:51 am 08/16/2017 11:51am
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Officials in Guatemala say at least two people have been killed and five arrested in an early morning shooting at one of the country’s largest hospitals.

Roosevelt Hospital director Carlos Soto says that an unknown number of attackers entered the hospital and began shooting.

Astrid Villatoro says she was in the emergency room waiting for her son to get a x-ray on Wednesday when a bullet struck her in the foot. She says she saw another man shot in the face. Everyone scrambled for cover.

National Civil Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar says that police arrested five presumed attackers in a vehicle several blocks from the hospital. They seized guns and ammunition.

The motive for the attack isn’t immediately clear.

Police have been searching the hospital room by room.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?