AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Attackers stormed one of Guatemala’s largest hospitals with guns blazing apparently to free an arrested gang member, and officials said at least seven people were killed and five were arrested. The suspect, who had been taken from jail for lab tests at the hospital, disappeared during the chaos.

After nearly four decades, Rufino Varela broke his silence about sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of an Irish priest at one of Argentina’s most prestigious schools when he was 12. His coming forward led several other former students to denounce clerical abuse at the school, which has educated many members of the Argentine elite.

Brazil’s top court ruled against the big state of Mato Grosso in its effort to get federal compensation for lands used to create three indigenous reserves. It was seen as a landmark defeat for Brazilian groups trying to limit native land claims.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made a quick trip through Latin America, where his initial stop in Colombia was dominated by discussions of the crisis in neighboring Venezuela. In Argentina, Pence praised President Mauricio Macri’s “bold reform agenda,” hailing the country as a model for the region in contrast to the downward spiral of Venezuela. Pence closed out his trip with visits in Chile and Panama.

