501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Activists protest Rio water,…

Activists protest Rio water, filthy despite Olympic promises

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 4:05 pm 08/05/2017 04:05pm
Share
This July 31, 2017 photo, shows the heavily polluted Jacarepagua lagoon, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In it's Olympic bid, Rio promised to clean up the bay and up its treatment of sewage, promises that were not kept. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Environmental activists have sailed across Rio de Janeiro’s bay to protest pollution in the Brazilian city’s waterways and broken promises to clean them up around the 2016 Olympics.

Saturday’s silent flotilla on Guanabara Bay coincides with the one-year anniversary of the start of the Rio Games.

Activists and fishermen in boats displayed banners demanding improved sanitation.

Rio pledged in its Olympic bid to treat 80 percent of its water waste by the start of the Games, but it failed to deliver on that promise. Days ahead of the event, a study commissioned by The Associated Press showed dangerously high levels of contamination.

With the Olympics long over and the country in the midst of an economic crisis, expectations of any improvement are now low.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?