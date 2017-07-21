501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Venezuela diplomat says he…

Venezuela diplomat says he resigned to protest Maduro acts

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 12:04 am 07/21/2017 12:04am
Share
A National Guard points his weapon during clashes with anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents faced a crucial showdown Thursday as the country's opposition called for a 24-hour national strike. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuelan diplomat Isaias Medina says he resigned because of the systematic persecution of civilians, “state terrorism” and violations of the constitution by President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Medina, an international lawyer who was a minister counselor at Venezuela’s U.N. Mission, said he had a message for Maduro: “Leave the office so that a new government can take place and do their job.”

“This is a failed state,” he said in an interview Thursday night with The Associated Press. “This is a fugitive government and a complete dictatorship … Maduro does not have the right to be in that office.”

Medina said he worked as a lawyer and environmental activist and had been a diplomat for about two years and four months, working at the United Nations on legal and environmental issues.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?