Tropical Storm Fernanda forms off Mexico in Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast Wednesday even as former Hurricane Eugene faded back to tropical depression status.

Neither posed any direct threat to the mainland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Fernanda was centered about 780 miles (1,255 kilometers) south-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula at midafternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is headed west, further out to sea, at 9 mph (15 kph). It could become a hurricane by Friday, the center said.

Meanwhile, Eugene was centered about 525 miles (845 kilometers) west-southwest of Punta Eugenia, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It had reached Category 3 hurricane status over the weekend, with winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

