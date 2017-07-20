The Latest: 24-year-old killed in Venezuelan protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis and the opposition’s general strike (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says she is investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in a protest on the outskirts of Caracas Thursday, driving the death toll in more than three months of anti-government protests to at least 94.

Ronney Eloy Tejera Soler was killed in the Los Teques neighborhood during a protest, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The statement said Tejera was shot, but it did not say by whom. It said another three people were wounded in the incident.

___

2 p.m.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is decrying a general strike by the opposition as a crude attempt to sabotage the embattled country’s economy.

Maduro also is denouncing what he characterizes as an opposition attack outside the offices of VTV, Venezuela’s state broadcaster.

Protesters and pro-government forces threw rocks at one another while national guardsmen launched tear gas and rubber bullets.

Maduro told supporters he’ll press ahead with plans to rewrite the nation’s constitution and said that hundreds of Venezuela’s largest companies are functioning “at 100 percent” despite Thursday’s strike.

But streets in opposition-friendly neighborhoods in eastern Caracas were almost entirely void of activity. Some businesses remained open in parts of the capital traditionally loyal to the ruling party but foot and vehicle traffic was significantly lower.

