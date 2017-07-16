501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » The Latest: Venezuelans turn…

The Latest: Venezuelans turn out for anti-govt vote in Spain

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 12:55 pm 07/16/2017 12:55pm
Share
A man wearing a sunglasses with the colors of the Venezuelan flag lineup prior cast his ballot at a poll station during a symbolic referendum in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Venezuela's opposition called for a massive turnout Sunday in a symbolic rejection of President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, a proposal that's escalating tensions in a nation stricken by widespread shortages and more than 100 days of anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on Venezuela’s political crisis and an opposition referendum on government plans to rewrite the constitution. (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Organizers say more than 10,000 Venezuelans have voted in Spain’s capital in an opposition-sponsored referendum to reject President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite Venezuela’s constitution.

Polls will remain open in Madrid and 78 other cities and towns in Spain until 8 p.m. local time for Venezuelans residing in the European country.

The Democratic Unity opposition coalition has called for voters both in and outside Venezuela to participate in the symbolic referendum two weeks before the government holds elections for a constitutional assembly.

Among those who have voted in Madrid are former Democratic Unity general secretary Chuo Torrealba, singer Carlos Baute and writer Boris Izaguirre.

According to Spain’s national statistics institute, over 60,000 Venezuelans resided in Spain in 2016.

___

10:50 a.m.

Thousands of Venezuelans have lined up across the country to vote in an opposition-sponsored referendum meant to reject President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the constitution.

The success of the symbolic referendum will be measured by how many millions participate. The Democratic Unity opposition coalition has printed 14 million ballots for voters inside and outside the country of 31 million people.

Few expect turnout that high but analysts say participation by more than 8 million people would significantly hike pressure on the government two weeks before it holds elections for a constitutional assembly.

Polls show the socialist government would likely lose a presidential election under the current constitution, and it says it wants a rewrite that would advance its revolutionary system.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?