The Latest: Top prosecutor says Brazil more wary after probe

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 6:03 pm 07/19/2017 06:03pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the public corruption investigation in Brazil that has reached all the way to President Michel Temer (all times local):

6 p.m.

Brazil’s prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot (jah-NOH’) says the country will not tolerate a return to the system that was in place before a corruption investigation that has ensnared some of the country’s lawmakers as well as the president.

He says, “Brazilians are vigilant now.”

Janot made his remarks Wednesday at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank. Janot is in Washington to attend meetings about international collaboration on corruption investigations.

___

5:20 p.m.

Brazil’s justice minister insists the corruption probe that has engulfed his country’s government and reached his direct superior, President Michel Temer, will continue.

Torquato Jardim (tohr-kuh-WAH’-toh jar-DEEN) says the investigation is a win for Brazilians.

He says: “It is unstoppable. Whatever needs to be done will be done under the Constitution and the laws.”

But the investigation has also reached some lawmakers. They could decide to block the case against Temer and cut funding to Jardim’s office to stop the probe.

Jardim’s office is in charge of funding the investigators on the case, who are used by the independent the prosecutor general. On June 26, the probe reached Temer, with a formal accusation of accepting bribes.

Jardim’ made his remarks Wednesday at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

