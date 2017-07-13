501.5
Brazil foreign ministry hit by barrage of malicious emails

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 5:31 pm 07/13/2017 05:31pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it was forced to disconnect from the internet for several hours after being bombarded by malicious emails.

The ministry said in a statement that technicians unplugged its internet connections after every email address in its system received a virus Thursday morning. It said service was later restored and no damage was detected.

Two ministry employees earlier told The Associated Press that the outage had lasted 10 hours. They relayed the information on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak to the media.

It is not unheard of for government agencies to take extreme measures to fight hackers. In 2014, the U.S. State Department took its unclassified email system offline for several days in an effort to kick out persistent intruders.

___

Associated Press writer Raphael Satter reported this story from Paris and AP writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Rio de Janeiro.

