501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico judge orders corruption…

Mexico judge orders corruption trial for ex-Gov. Duarte

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 9:13 am 07/23/2017 09:13am
Share
Mexico's ex-governor of Veracruz state, Javier Duarte, is escorted in handcuffs by police to an aircraft as he is extradited to Mexico City, at an Air Force base in Guatemala City, Monday, July 17, 2017. Duarte faces charges of embezzlement and ties to organized crime in his home country. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say an ex-governor accused of corruption and other crimes has been ordered to stand trial.

The Attorney General’s Office said late Saturday that a judge ruled that Javier Duarte be tried on charges of organized crime and money laundering. He also faces other state charges.

Duarte fled to Guatemala after resigning as governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, one of Mexico’s most populous, amid mounting allegations of corruption. He was extradited to Mexico last week.

Prosecutors allege that Duarte embezzled millions and used much of the money to buy properties. He and his lawyers have called the charges baseless and politically motivated.

The case is sensitive for Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, which is trying to clean up its image ahead of next year’s presidential vote.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?