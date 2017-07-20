Mexico City floating farms, chefs team up to save tradition

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At dawn in Xochimilco, home to Mexico City’s famed floating gardens, farmers in muddied rain boots squat among rows of beets as a group of chefs arrive to sample sweet fennel and the pungent herb known as epazote.

By dinnertime some of those greens will be on plates at a bistro 12 miles to the north, stewed with black beans in a $60 prix-fixe menu for well-heeled diners.

Call it floating-farm-to-table: A growing number of the capital’s most in-demand restaurants are incorporating produce grown at the gardens, or chinampas, using cultivation techniques pioneered in the pre-Columbian era.

While sourcing local ingredients has become fashionable around the globe, it takes on additional significance in Xochimilco, where a project linking chinampa farmers with eateries aims to breathe life into a fading tradition.

