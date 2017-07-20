501.5
Mexico City floating farms, chefs team up to save tradition

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 12:01 am 07/20/2017 12:01am
In this July 13, 2017 photo, Gerardo Cristobal navigates his boat as he ferries farmers and laborers to their floating farms called "chinampas" in Xochimilco, Mexico City. Xochimilco, on the far southern edge of Mexico City, is best-known as the “Mexican Venice” for its canals and brightly colored boats where locals and tourists can while away a weekend day listening to mariachi music and sipping cold beers. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At dawn in Xochimilco, home to Mexico City’s famed floating gardens, farmers in muddied rain boots squat among rows of beets as a group of chefs arrive to sample sweet fennel and the pungent herb known as epazote.

By dinnertime some of those greens will be on plates at a bistro 12 miles to the north, stewed with black beans in a $60 prix-fixe menu for well-heeled diners.

Call it floating-farm-to-table: A growing number of the capital’s most in-demand restaurants are incorporating produce grown at the gardens, or chinampas, using cultivation techniques pioneered in the pre-Columbian era.

While sourcing local ingredients has become fashionable around the globe, it takes on additional significance in Xochimilco, where a project linking chinampa farmers with eateries aims to breathe life into a fading tradition.

