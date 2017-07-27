Jamaica-US Summary

|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Jamaica
|0
|1—1
|United States
|1
|1—2
First half_1, United States, Altidore 2, 45th minute.
Second half_2, Jamaica, Watson 1 (Lawrence), 50th. 3, United States, Morris 3 (Dempsey), 88th minute.
Yellow cards_Mattocks, Jam, 32nd; Acosta, US, 37th; Richie, Jam, 57th; Zusi, US, 76th; Howard, US, 90th+2. Red cards_None.
Referee_Walter Lopez, Guatemala. Linesmen_Gerson Lopez, Guatemala; Hermenerito Leal, Guatemala.
A_63,032.
Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell, Damion Lowe, Jermaine Taylor, Kemar Lawrence; Ladale Ritchie (Kevon Lambert, 87th), Je-Vaughn Watson, Oniel Fisher, Owayne Gordon; Romario Williams, Darren Mattocks (Corey Burke, 90th)
Jamaica_Andre Blake; Alvas Powell, Damion Lowe, Jermaine Taylor, Kemar Lawrence; Ladale Ritchie (Kevon Lambert, 87th), Je-Vaughn Watson, Oniel Fisher, Owayne Gordon; Romario Williams, Darren Mattocks (Corey Burke, 90th)
United States_Tim Howard; Graham Zusi, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Jorge Villafana; Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta (Clint Dempsey, 55th), Darlington Nagbe, Paul Arriola (Gyasi Zardes, 77th); Jordan Morris, Jozy Altidore
