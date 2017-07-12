Human Rights Watch says Brazil is risking new Zika surge

SAO PAULO (AP) — A rights group says poor sanitation and water conditions that contributed to an outbreak of Zika persist in Brazil and leave the country vulnerable to a resurgence of the virus.

Brazil declared an end to the public health emergency over the mosquito-borne disease in May, 18 months after a surge in cases.

Human Rights Watch is warning Thursday of the threat of a new outbreak, saying Brazil has done too little to help the millions who don’t have a continuous water supply or access to adequate sanitation services.

The group’s report also urges that Brazil’s government decriminalize abortion and provide more support to children who are suffering from the effects of Zika. Zika can lead to severe birth defects, including microcephaly, which causes babies to be born with small skulls.

