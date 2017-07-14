501.5
Fernanda becomes a Category 2 hurricane in eastern Pacific

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 8:33 am 07/14/2017 08:33am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Fernanda has grown into a Category 2 storm off Mexico’s west coast but does not pose any immediate threat to land as it heads farther out into the Pacific.

The U.S National Hurricane Center forecasts that Fernanda will continue to strengthen and is likely to become a major hurricane later Friday.

The storm’s center was located about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Friday morning. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 100 mph (155 kph).

Fernanda was moving westward at 12 mph (19 kph).

