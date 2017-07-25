501.5
Ex-Brazil midfielder Ederson says he has testicular cancer

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 2:13 pm 07/25/2017 02:13pm
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian footballer Ederson says he has testicular cancer and won’t be able to play for his Flamengo club for months.

The 31-year-old midfielder said in a news conference on Tuesday that the disease was detected last Saturday and he will undertake surgery on Monday.

Ederson has played for Nice and Lyon in France, and for Lazio in Italy. He joined Flamengo in 2015.

He represented Brazil once in 2010.

Flamengo doctor Marcio Tannure said there was a 99 percent chance of total recovery for Ederson, who was contracted to the club until Dec. 31.

