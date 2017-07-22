501.5
El Salvador’s Romero, Ceren suspended after bites

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 10:36 pm 07/22/2017 10:36pm
El Salvador's Derby Carrillo (18) holds Unites States' Jozy Altidore (27) as he reacts to an incident with El Salvador's Henry Romero, lying on the ground, during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Philadelphia, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Romero appeared to first bite Altidore on the back of a shoulder and then pull the American forward's nipple. Canadian referee Drew Fischer, a Major League Soccer regular, did not penalize the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — El Salvador defender Henry Romero was suspended for his nation’s next six competitive matches and midfielder Darwin Ceren for the next three, penalties announced three days after they bit American players during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said Saturday the discipline was issued by the Gold Cup disciplinary committee for “anti-sporting behavior.”

Romero bit Jozy Altidore on the back of a shoulder and twisted a nipple during jostling at the goal line ahead of a corner kick in the second half of El Salvador’s 2-0 loss in Philadelphia. Ceren bit Omar Gonzalez on the back of a shoulder.

