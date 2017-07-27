501.5
AP Count: Death toll in Venezuela civil unrest hits 100

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 11:32 am 07/27/2017 11:32am
A demonstrator wearing a mask adorned with rosaries stands near a barricade during a 48-hour general strike beginning Wednesday in protest of government plans to rewrite the constitution in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. President Nicolas Maduro is promoting the constitution rewrite as a means of resolving Venezuela's political standoff and economic crisis, but opposition leaders are boycotting it. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An AP tally of official reports shows that the death toll in nearly 4 months of civil unrest in Venezuela has reached 100.

The country’s chief prosecutor reported Thursday via Twitter that a 16-year-old died at a protest in the capital overnight and a 23-year-old man was slain in a demonstration in Merida state. The two deaths pushed the toll to the century mark.

Most of the deaths reported since anti-government protests began in April are of young men killed by gunfire. The count also includes looters, police allegedly attacked by protesters and civilians killed in accidents related to roadblocks set up during demonstrations.

The death count has been highly politicized, with the opposition and other government agencies reporting varying tolls and causes of death.

