Brazilian judge seizes $2.8 million in Silva’s pension fund

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 4:32 pm 07/20/2017 04:32pm
FILE - In this July 13, 2017 file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva prepares to speak to the press and supporters at the headquarters of the Worker's Party, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Brazilian judge said on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 bank accounts belonging to the ex-president have been frozen due to his conviction on corruption charges. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

SAO PAULO (AP) — A judge has ordered the seizure of $2.8 million in pension funds from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in connection with his corruption conviction.

The office of federal judge Sergio Moro published the decision on Thursday.

Last week, Moro sentenced Silva to 9 1/2 years in prison in connection with a graft probe involving state-run oil giant Petrobras.

A spokesman for Silva confirmed Thursday’s decision, but did not make comments to The Associated Press. The former president will remain free until his appeal is heard by a group of magistrates.

None of Silva’s pension funds can be used until there is a final ruling on Silva’s case.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank froze four of Silva’s bank accounts amounting to more than 600,000 Brazilian reals ($190,000).

