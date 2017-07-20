Brazilian judge seizes $2.8 million in Silva’s pension fund

SAO PAULO (AP) — A judge has ordered the seizure of $2.8 million in pension funds from former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in connection with his corruption conviction.

The office of federal judge Sergio Moro published the decision on Thursday.

Last week, Moro sentenced Silva to 9 1/2 years in prison in connection with a graft probe involving state-run oil giant Petrobras.

A spokesman for Silva confirmed Thursday’s decision, but did not make comments to The Associated Press. The former president will remain free until his appeal is heard by a group of magistrates.

None of Silva’s pension funds can be used until there is a final ruling on Silva’s case.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s central bank froze four of Silva’s bank accounts amounting to more than 600,000 Brazilian reals ($190,000).

