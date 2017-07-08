501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Dozen hurt in riot…

Dozen hurt in riot at Guatemala youth detention center

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 4:51 pm 07/24/2017 04:51pm
Share

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala said a dozen people were injured Monday in a riot at a youth detention center after inmates attempted to escape.

Several minors are being treated for tear gas inhalation or cuts and scrapes suffered when they climbed atop neighboring buildings, said volunteer firefighter spokesman Oscar Franco. Several of the escapees managed to get on the roofs and threw bottles and rocks at police.

Monday’s incident occurred at Guatemala City’s Las Gaviotas facility, which holds underage offenders and others who have turned 18 and are still serving sentences.

A riot in the same center July 3 left three detainees dead.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

An early morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?