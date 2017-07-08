Dozen hurt in riot at Guatemala youth detention center

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala said a dozen people were injured Monday in a riot at a youth detention center after inmates attempted to escape.

Several minors are being treated for tear gas inhalation or cuts and scrapes suffered when they climbed atop neighboring buildings, said volunteer firefighter spokesman Oscar Franco. Several of the escapees managed to get on the roofs and threw bottles and rocks at police.

Monday’s incident occurred at Guatemala City’s Las Gaviotas facility, which holds underage offenders and others who have turned 18 and are still serving sentences.

A riot in the same center July 3 left three detainees dead.

