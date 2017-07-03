501.5
3 bodies found in condo parking lot in Mexico resort town

July 9, 2017
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say three people were found shot to death in a car abandoned in the parking lot of a condominium in the hotel zone of Cabo San Lucas.

The state prosecutor’s office for Baja California Sur state says officers discovered the bodies of two men and a woman Sunday morning in the central part of the resort city.

Local media reports say one body was lying on a seat in the green Toyota and two bodies were in the trunk. All had been shot and showed signs of possible torture.

The southern end of the Baja California peninsula has seen a surge in gang-related violence this year, though mostly outside tourist areas. Baja California Sur registered 169 homicides in the first five months of 2017, a jump of 369 percent over the same period last year.

Analysts say competing factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel are battling for control of the area and are also fighting the rival Jalisco New Generation cartel.

