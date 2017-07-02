501.5
2 Hurricanes, tropical storm in Pacific far off Mexico coast

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 8:42 am 07/25/2017 08:42am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two hurricanes and a tropical storm are moving through the Pacific Ocean off Mexico late Tuesday, but forecasters say they do not pose an immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Hilary is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Its center is about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California, and it is heading west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

It is expected to remain a hurricane for the next two days.

Former Tropical Storm Irwin grew into a hurricane with winds of 90 mph (150 kph). It too is headed away from land.

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Tuesday.

