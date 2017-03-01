Samba school Portela wins Rio Carnival parade after 33 years

The winning group is known as one of the cradles of Rio's famous Carnival parade and is home to some of Brazil's most popular samba artists.

A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The samba school Portela has been picked as the winner of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival parade competition, putting an end to a 33-year drought for the group.

Judges on Wednesday gave Portela 269.9 points out of 270, only 0.1 more than the runner-up Mocidade Independente.

Portela had last won the parade contest in 1984 — though it still holds more titles than all of Rio’s other samba schools, with 22 in total.

