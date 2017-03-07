2:33 pm, March 7, 2017
Panama ex-dictator Noriega has surgery to remove brain tumor

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:28 pm 03/07/2017 02:28pm
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Panamanian ex-dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, wearing a red baseball cap, arrives after being placed under house arrest for three months in Panama City. Noriega has been hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor from his brain. Thays Noriega, one of his daughters, said surgery was scheduled for Tuesday, March 6. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a benign brain tumor, his family and physician reported.

Thays Noriega said her father was out of surgery and in intensive care at a Panama City hospital. Eduardo Reyes, his personal doctor, told The Associated Press that the procedure was performed “without complications.”

Hospital officials did not immediately provide information on the operation or answer phone calls seeking comment.

Noriega, 83, had been in prison for corruption and the killings of opponents during his 1983-89 regime.

The former strongman was transferred to house arrest Jan. 29 to prepare for the procedure, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 15.

Noriega was ousted by a U.S. invasion in 1989 and jailed for years in the United States on drug charges.

He was then imprisoned in France for money laundering and returned in 2011 to Panama, where he had already been convicted in absentia.

