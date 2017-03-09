5:33 pm, March 9, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico's fight for endangered…

Mexico’s fight for endangered vaquita porpoise turns violent

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 5:20 pm 03/09/2017 05:20pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang of dozens of fishermen overturned inspectors’ vehicles, burned 15 trucks and patrol boats, and beat three inspectors from the office for environmental protection in a town on Mexico’s Gulf of California.

The fishermen were angered by Mexico’s attempt to save the vaquita porpoise by banning some types of net fishing in the Sea of Cortez, where only about 30 of the elusive animals are believed to survive.

The office said Thursday that the inspectors managed to escape, but that criminal charges were being filed.

Fishermen lured by Chinese demand for the swim bladder of a fish known as the totoaba, which inhabits the same waters as the vaquita, have decimated the porpoise population.

Vaquitas are caught in the same kind of nets that illegal totoaba fishermen use.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News Lifestyle News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico's fight for endangered…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News