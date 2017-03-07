5:31 pm, March 7, 2017
Mexico concerned by US…

Mexico concerned by US plan to separate detained families

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 5:23 pm 03/07/2017 05:23pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican foreign minister says Mexico’s government has informed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of its concern over a proposal to separate immigrant parents from their children in detention.

Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says the measure could cause “irreversible harm” to many families.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Monday that it was being considered as a way to dissuade families from making the dangerous journey from Central America to the U.S. with children.

Clarissa Martinez is vice president of the National Council of La Raza and said at a Tuesday news conference that the measure would not make sense because of the cost of housing detainees.

In general, Central American immigrant families have been briefly detained together, processed and released to await their court date.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
