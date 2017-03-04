Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion has killed four people at a home in a Mexico City suburb where a massive fireworks market blast left dozens dead in December.

The Mexico state government identifies the victims as two women ages 25 and 26 and two children ages 6 and 11. Six others were hospitalized for injuries from cuts to severe burns.

The local Red Cross says the explosion was “apparently due to a gas build-up.”

The Saturday morning blast took place in a residential neighborhood of Tultepec, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the San Pablito fireworks market.

Many Tultepec residents make a living from the manufacture and sale of fireworks. It was not immediately clear whether there was explosive material at the residence that could have exacerbated the effects of the explosion.