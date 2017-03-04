3:52 pm, March 4, 2017
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Gas blast kills 4…

Gas blast kills 4 in Mexico City suburb famous for fireworks

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:18 pm 03/04/2017 03:18pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion has killed four people at a home in a Mexico City suburb where a massive fireworks market blast left dozens dead in December.

The Mexico state government identifies the victims as two women ages 25 and 26 and two children ages 6 and 11. Six others were hospitalized for injuries from cuts to severe burns.

The local Red Cross says the explosion was “apparently due to a gas build-up.”

The Saturday morning blast took place in a residential neighborhood of Tultepec, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the San Pablito fireworks market.

Many Tultepec residents make a living from the manufacture and sale of fireworks. It was not immediately clear whether there was explosive material at the residence that could have exacerbated the effects of the explosion.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Gas blast kills 4…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News