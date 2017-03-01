9:51 pm, March 1, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Bolivia's president goes to…

Bolivia’s president goes to Cuba for medical treatment

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:27 pm 03/01/2017 09:27pm
Share

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s government says President Evo Morales has gone to Cuba for emergency treatment of a persistent throat problem following “major complications.”

Presidential Minister Ruben Martinez told journalists that Morales left after a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, but he gave no details on Morales’ condition. The president’s voice has been hoarse in public appearances in recent weeks and Morales has said he had a cold.

The 57-year-old leader canceled his plans on Feb. 6 because of the throat problem and underwent an examination by Bolivian doctors.

Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia’s capital.

Topics:
Health News Latest News Latin America News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Bolivia's president goes to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News