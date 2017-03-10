1:06 pm, March 10, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Redskins' QB Kirk Cousins has signed the QB's franchise tag contract

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Argentine woman facing deportation…

Argentine woman facing deportation after protest to be freed

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:55 pm 03/10/2017 12:55pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawyers say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has agreed to release an Argentine citizen who grew up in Mississippi and was detained after speaking at a news conference about President Donald Trump’s policies.

Abby Peterson, a lawyer for Daniela Vargas, said in a statement Friday that Vargas will be released from a detention center in Louisiana, under an order of supervision.

Peterson says she expects Vargas to return to Mississippi, where she was arrested by ICE agents on March 1.

ICE spokesman Thomas Byrd declined comment.

Vargas’ parents brought her from Argentina when she was 7 under a visa wavier program, which allows immigrants to enter the U.S. without a visa for 90 days but denies them a hearing in front of a judge if they overstay.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Argentine woman facing deportation…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News