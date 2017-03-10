Argentine woman facing deportation after protest to be freed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawyers say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has agreed to release an Argentine citizen who grew up in Mississippi and was detained after speaking at a news conference about President Donald Trump’s policies.

Abby Peterson, a lawyer for Daniela Vargas, said in a statement Friday that Vargas will be released from a detention center in Louisiana, under an order of supervision.

Peterson says she expects Vargas to return to Mississippi, where she was arrested by ICE agents on March 1.

ICE spokesman Thomas Byrd declined comment.

Vargas’ parents brought her from Argentina when she was 7 under a visa wavier program, which allows immigrants to enter the U.S. without a visa for 90 days but denies them a hearing in front of a judge if they overstay.