Argentina prosecutor launches probe into Macri over Avianca

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 2:00 pm 03/01/2017 02:00pm
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri arrives to open the 2017 session of Congress and give the annual State of the Nation address in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A prosecutor in Argentina is launching an investigation into allegations President Mauricio Macri improperly granted routes to Colombia’s Avianca airlines, which recently purchased a company from his family.

Prosecutor Jorge Di Lello on Wednesday asked a judge to allow the probe of Macri, his father Franco Macri, and presidential aide Fernando De Andreis. They are accused of crimes including defrauding the state and influence peddling.

Opposition lawmakers have questioned the recent sale of Macair Jet to Avianca. Macair Jet was owned by Macri’s father, who is one of Argentina’s wealthiest men.

Avianca also recently won route concessions in Argentina.

The prosecutor says he will investigate the circumstances and the amount of the sale.

Macri has not spoken publicly about the investigation.

