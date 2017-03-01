Argentina prosecutor launches probe into Macri over Avianca

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A prosecutor in Argentina is launching an investigation into allegations President Mauricio Macri improperly granted routes to Colombia’s Avianca airlines, which recently purchased a company from his family.

Prosecutor Jorge Di Lello on Wednesday asked a judge to allow the probe of Macri, his father Franco Macri, and presidential aide Fernando De Andreis. They are accused of crimes including defrauding the state and influence peddling.

Opposition lawmakers have questioned the recent sale of Macair Jet to Avianca. Macair Jet was owned by Macri’s father, who is one of Argentina’s wealthiest men.

Avianca also recently won route concessions in Argentina.

The prosecutor says he will investigate the circumstances and the amount of the sale.

Macri has not spoken publicly about the investigation.