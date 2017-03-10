1:05 am, March 10, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway closed at Forestville Road due to crash.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 12:58 am 03/10/2017 12:58am
Share
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 photo, a woman covered in fake blood shouts slogans defending a women's right to have an abortion during protest marking International Women's Day in Brasilia, Brazil. Many women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate as International Women's Day was observed with a multitude of events around the world. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Fake blood ran down the face of a Brazilian protester defending abortion rights, as people around the world demonstrated on International Women’s Day. In Guatemala, 35 girls died in a fire at a children’s shelter. A parent said the home for troubled youths erupted when some girls set fire to mattresses to protest mistreatment and rapes.

Months after a fatal explosion tore through a fireworks market in Mexico, the town honored its patron saint by exploding hundreds of colorful bull figures rigged with fireworks.

A street performer dressed as an angel in Chile performed for tips, while in Mexico Metallica performed in concert and in Peru a man surfed at sunset.

A woman and child rode the world’s highest cable car system at some 4,000 meters above sea level in El Alto, Bolivia. A farmhand used an oxen-powered plow at a tobacco farm in Cuba.

A U.N. peacekeeper from Brazil was careful not to step on a doll, abandoned in a street in Haiti where peacekeepers have earned praise for boosting security, paving the way to elections and providing crucial support after disasters. However, others have also been accused of excessive force, rape and abandoning babies they fathered.

Confetti rained on demonstrators at a labor march in Argentina, where the most powerful unions brought tens of thousands of people to protest government job cuts, the lifting of restrictions on imports and other policies of President Mauricio Macri.

Brazil’s Flamengo played Argentina’s San Lorenzo at a Copa Libertadores soccer game in Brazil, and England faced West Indies at a one-day international cricket match in Barbados. In Brazil, specially trained shelter dogs showed off their talents at the Brazil Open tennis tournament.

The three-month-old son of a FARC rebel couple slept next to his mother’s weapon in a demobilization zone in Colombia’s southwest, where a new sound is emerging: the cries of babies.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Ramon Espinosa in Mexico City

___

Espinosa is on Twitter at @AP_respinosa

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/150o6jo

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Latin America News Money News Music News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News