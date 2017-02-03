Brazil’s former first lady dies at 66 after stroke

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former first lady, 66-year-old Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, has died, hospital authorities said Friday.

Silva was submitted to the tests one day after ex-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and doctors said she no longer had brain function and were preparing to donate her organs. She’s been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Jan. 24 after suffering a stroke.

A statement from the hospital said that she died at 6:57 p.m. local time. The former president confirmed his wife’s death on Facebook and said that her wake will be held on Saturday at the Metalworkers’ Union of Sao Paulo’s industrial suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo where the two first met, and that her body will be cremated.

Both Silva and his wife became entangled in corruption investigations that have roiled Brazil the last few years.

In September, she was charged with corruption in one case along with her husband. The couple and several others were accused of benefiting from renovations at a beachfront apartment in the coastal city of Guaruja in Sao Paulo state. The couple denied doing anything wrong.

The couple married in 1974 after both had become widowed from their first spouses. They have four children together.