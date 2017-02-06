8:49 am, February 6, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake…

Strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Colombia

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:37 am 02/06/2017 08:37am
Share

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A shallow, 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of Colombia’s largest city on Monday, leading office workers to evacuate buildings and forcing the city’s airport to temporarily close.

The earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. local time and was centered in the department of Huila, about 185 miles (300 kilometers) southwest of the capital. It had a depth of 23 miles (37 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

It was the biggest earthquake to hit Colombia since a 5.9-magnitude tremor last September.

Local media reported that Bogota’s airport suspended flights to determine whether the runway was damaged.

Colombia is a seismically active country with a large potential for damage owing to its mountainous terrain and location along the Pacific Ocean ring of fire.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News