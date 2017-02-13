Schools reopen in Brazil state paralyzed by police protest

SAO PAULO (AP) — Children returned to school and most public transport began operating again on Monday in a Brazilian state that was paralyzed by a protest that prevented military police from patrolling.

With businesses also reopening, many people returned to work and could be seen running to catch buses in television images of the morning commute in the state capital of Vitoria, which the defense minister had described as a ghost town earlier in the week.

The return to normalcy comes as hundreds of police have decided to return to duty, even as protests led by their friends and relatives continue in front of barracks throughout the state. The protesters are demanding higher pay for the police officers, who, by law, are not allowed to strike. Officers claimed the protests kept them confined to their barracks and prevented vehicles from leaving, paralyzing the force for more than a week.

The result was an extraordinary wave of violence in Espirito Santo: Buses were burned, shops were looted, and the union representing civil police says 146 people have been killed since the protests began 10 days ago. Amid the insecurity, many state services were suspended, and more than 3,000 federal troops were called in to keep the peace.

This weekend, police started to cross the barricades — some were even airlifted from the roof of their barracks by helicopter. On Monday, the Department of Public Safety said nearly 1,200 were on duty, slightly fewer than showed up a day earlier.

There are more than 10,000 military police in the state, and, on a normal day, around 2,000 would be on patrol.

Public schools that closed last week reopened Monday, the Espirito Santo state government said in a statement. Public transport in Vitoria was operating nearly a full schedule, and health centers also reopened.

In a news conference Monday, Brazilian President Michel Temer called the police halt “an insurgency against the Constitution.” Authorities have threatened to prosecute officers who do not respond to the calls to return to duty.

Temer also said his administration will craft a bill to regulate strikes in Brazil.