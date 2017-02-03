Puerto Rico gov approves referendum in quest for statehood

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Ricans are getting another shot at voting on statehood.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello on Friday approved a non-binding referendum on determine the U.S. territory’s political future.

The referendum will be held on June 11 and gives voters two options: One is statehood, the other would be independence or free association. If a majority chooses the latter, a second referendum would be held in October.

Backers say the referendum could help the island overcome a dire economic crisis that has led it to default on part of its debts and forced it to accept oversight of a federal control board. If Congress ultimately approve Puerto Rico as the 51st state, it could get more federal funds and its government agencies would be able to file for bankruptcy.