Mexico to streamline academic requirements for deportees

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:20 pm 02/01/2017 06:20pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s education ministry says President Enrique Pena Nieto has instructed that officials make it easier for Mexican students deported or voluntarily returning from the United States to enroll in the country’s schools.

Pena Nieto’s instruction is recognition that U.S. President Donald Trump could make good on his promises to deport more Mexicans who entered that country illegally.

Families have long complained about the reams of paperwork necessary to enroll children or transfer academic credits upon return to Mexico. Among the changes will be dropping the costly and onerous requirement that identity documents and academic transcripts come with a certified translation and a government-certified authentication known as an apostille.

The ministry’s statement says a package of education reforms will be sent to Mexico’s Senate that would make the changes permanent.

Education News Government News Latest News Latin America News World News
