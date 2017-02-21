5:07 pm, February 21, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico official apologizes to…

Mexico official apologizes to 3 jailed indigenous women

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 4:58 pm 02/21/2017 04:58pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s attorney general has formally apologized to three indigenous women who were jailed for years on kidnapping charges that were later dismissed.

Attorney General Raul Cervantes apologized Tuesday after Mexican courts ordered the office to say it was sorry and make reparations for the women’s imprisonment.

The Otomi women were arrested in 2006 during an anti-piracy raid at a traditional open-air market staged after six federal investigators said they were held against their will by angry vendors. The three women were initially convicted and sentenced to 21 years for kidnapping.

Jacinta Francisco Marcial was freed in 2009 and Alberta Alcantara Juan and Teresa Gonzalez Cornelio were freed in 2010, after Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled there was insufficient evidence in the case. Critics charged that prosecutors fabricated evidence.

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico official apologizes to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News