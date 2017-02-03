12:48 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Latin America News

Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico arrests former Veracruz…

Mexico arrests former Veracruz police chief in graft case

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:15 pm 02/03/2017 03:15pm
Share

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — The former police chief of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz was arrested Friday for alleged corruption in a case involving fugitive ex-Gov. Javier Duarte.

State chief prosecutor Jorge Winckler said Arturo Bermudez was detained on charges of illegal enrichment. Bermudez is suspected of amassing an ill-gotten fortune that allowed him to acquire at least five properties in Texas and become a hotelier in Veracruz.

He has denied the allegations in the past.

“I will show my face as many times as necessary,” he told reporters before a court hearing in November. “I am in the legal process. I will be providing evidence … to defend my innocence.”

Bermudez was the public security secretary for Veracruz during the 2010-2016 administration of Duarte, who left office last year and is now sought by Mexican authorities and Interpol on charges of money laundering and organized crime.

The case against Bermudez began last summer when then-candidate and now-Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes Linares accused him and other officials of being part of a conspiracy — allegedly led by Duarte — to launder money pilfered from the state.

Bermudez resigned in August to face the allegations. Until Friday he had been allowed to remain free while the investigation proceeded, on the condition that he not leave the country.

Bermudez was also an important security official in the 2004-2010 administration of Gov. Fidel Herrera. Herrera recently resigned as Mexican consul in Barcelona amid allegations from Yunes that the state bought fake medicines for public hospitals under Herrera and later Duarte.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Latin America News
Home » Latest News » World News » Latin America News » Mexico arrests former Veracruz…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latin America News