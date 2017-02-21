12:36 pm, February 21, 2017
Mass funeral held for 20 Haitians who died in dismal prison

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:11 pm 02/21/2017 12:11pm
In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, some prisoners play dominoes, checkers or card games, during recreation time inside the National Penitentiary in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Inmates, some waiting up to eight years to see a judge, try to keep their sanity by maintaining a daily routine of push-ups and lifting jugs filled with dirty water. Others play checkers or dominoes. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian prosecutors are holding a mass funeral for 20 inmates who have died in Haiti’s largest prison.

Relatives wailed in grief or stared stoically as the coffins arrived on Tuesday.

Shortages of food and medicine as well as diseases that flourish in packed Haitian lockups have led to an upsurge in malnutrition-related illnesses and other preventable diseases.

Marie Lumane Laurore broke into piercing screams as she collapsed before her son’s coffin, crying: “This is a country without justice!”

Relatives say Eddy Laurore suffered anemia and tuberculosis over the two years he was jailed in Haiti’s National Penitentiary on a rape charge.

U.N. Special Representative Sandra Honore says 42 detainee deaths so far this year are linked to “the worsening of cruel, inhuman and degrading” conditions.

