Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 3:08 am 02/09/2017 03:08am
In a Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo,Cuban doctors Yerenia Cedeño, left, and Carlos Amigo, right, gather their belongings after arriving at Miami International Airport from Colombia. They and other Cuban doctors arriving in Miami this week under the Cuban Medical Professionals Parole said they’re relieved to be arriving, during an uncertain time for immigrants to the U.S. under President Donald Trump, but concerned about colleagues left behind. The outgoing administration of President Barack Obama cancelled the doctors’ policy on Jan. 12, the same day that it eliminated the more well-known “wet foot, dry foot” measure that gave any Cuban who makes it to U.S. soil a pathway to become a legal resident. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Yoandri Pavot applied just in time for an American visa under a recently scrapped U.S. policy that long welcomed doctors from Cuba who defect while on assignment in third countries.

He and other Cuban doctors arriving this week in Miami under the policy called Cuban Medical Professionals Parole say they’re relieved to reach U.S. soil, even though times are uncertain for immigrants under President Donald Trump. But they’re also concerned about colleagues who didn’t apply in time.

President Barack Obama’s administration canceled the doctors’ policy on Jan. 12, a move in step with his push for a more normalized relationship with Cuba. Begun in 2006, the program allowed Cuban doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to defect to the U.S. while on missions abroad.

