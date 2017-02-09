Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change

MIAMI (AP) — Yoandri Pavot applied just in time for an American visa under a recently scrapped U.S. policy that long welcomed doctors from Cuba who defect while on assignment in third countries.

He and other Cuban doctors arriving this week in Miami under the policy called Cuban Medical Professionals Parole say they’re relieved to reach U.S. soil, even though times are uncertain for immigrants under President Donald Trump. But they’re also concerned about colleagues who didn’t apply in time.

President Barack Obama’s administration canceled the doctors’ policy on Jan. 12, a move in step with his push for a more normalized relationship with Cuba. Begun in 2006, the program allowed Cuban doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to defect to the U.S. while on missions abroad.