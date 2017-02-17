8:00 pm, February 17, 2017
Hundreds of Mexicans protest with ‘human wall’ on US border

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 7:53 pm 02/17/2017 07:53pm
Young people wave colored flags reading "Peace" as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Responding to plans by President Donald Trump to build a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border, more than a thousand people lined the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez Friday, holding hands and carrying flowers.(AP Photo/Christian Torres)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez have gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river to form a “human wall” to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for a wall between the countries.

The demonstrators held aloft on Friday colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas.

Organizers said a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them.

Former presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas said: “We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends also on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples.”

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News World News
