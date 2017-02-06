2:55 pm, February 7, 2017
Human remains found in bags in eastern Mexican state

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:14 pm 02/06/2017 06:14pm
XALAPA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities are investigating several bags of human remains discovered when police stopped a vehicle in the eastern Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes confirmed the discovery Monday, but said investigating agencies would have to release additional details.

Officials in the state prosecutor’s office said Federal Police officers had found the bags in a vehicle stopped in the southern part of the state. The officials agreed to give that information only if not quoted by name, because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

No other information, including about the identity of the bagged remains, was provided.

Authorities have been searching since last week for three marines who disappeared in the port city of Veracruz.

